Ursula Owusu cautions against storage of nude photos on phone

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has again cautioned the youth, particularly females against storing their nude photographs on mobile phones or any electronic devices.

She cautioned them to also desist from sharing such materials with anyone on social media as this could ruin their future.

Addressing the official opening of her ministry’s Girls In I.C.T (GIICT) project in the Bono region on Monday in Sunyani, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, encouraged the beneficiaries of the project to focus on their education and shun all acts that could jeopardize their lives.

One thousand female pupils and one hundred teachers drawn from all the 12 districts in the Bono region are being taken through a week-long training in I.C.T related programmes.

Objective

Similar event is being organised nationwide to shore up interest among young girls in the country in the ever-growing world of Information-Communication Technology (ICT), which has become a necessity in virtually all aspects of human life.

It forms part of the International Telecommunications Union’s (ITU) initiative to encourage and empower girls and young women to consider studies and careers in the growing field of ICTs, enabling both girls and technology companies to reap the benefits of greater female participation in the ICT sector.

The Minister advised the beneficiaries to set goals for themselves and make conscious efforts at realizing their dreams and aspirations in future.

Mentors

As part of the programme, some female achievers were brought in to share their life experiences with the young girls with the view to mentoring them.

When they took their turn, some senior and management staff of the MTN, one of the main sponsors of the programme, impressed on the girls to consider it a privilege to benefit from such a laudable initiative which eluded them when they were young.

In separate addresses, they asked they asked the young girls to believe in themselves, develop a passion for mathematics and science subjects, be determined to succeed and above all be God-fearing.