Having goosebumps means there is an unknown spirit hovering around you – Prophet

Founder of Universal Christ Church, Prophet Gabriel Twumasi, has asserted goosebumps do not happen to people for no reason.

He revealed this is why each time one develops goosebumps, they have to sing and give praises to God. “This is to seek help from God because it means there is an unknown spirit hovering around you.”

Talking to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii, he said, “So praying and singing to God is a way of asking God to strengthen you to withstand that spirit, just in case it is a bad spirit wanting to cause you harm. If it’s a God sent spirit, then it will speak to you instantly but if it is an evil spirit, it will flee as soon as you say the prayer. This is because, they can’t stand the power of God.”

The man of God believes goosebumps is a sign “God put in place for us to be able to identify the difference between good and evil spirits because not everyone has the spiritual eye to see things happening in the realms of the spirit.

"So people need to understand that goosebumps don’t just happen, they happen for a reason so they have to take it serious when they feel it,” he reiterated.

