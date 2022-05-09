Passing of John Ndebugre: Ghana has lost a veritable political and legal icon – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has expressed shock at the passing of John Akparibo Ndebugre, insisting that the country has lost a veritable political and legal icon.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla died today Friday, May 6, 2022, leaving behind a wife and four children.

In a press release reacting to the death of the John Ndebugre, Haruna Iddrisu says he extends his sincere condolences to his wife, children, family, and the good people of Zebilla and asks that they trust in Almighty God to fill the vacuum created by his demise.

“Akparibo Ndebugre was an illustrious son of the Upper East Region and was pivotal in finding a lasting peace to the conflict in Bawku.

“John Ndebugre has indeed served his country and the people of Zebilla. The nation has lost a veritable political and legal icon,” Haruna Iddrisu said in his release.

John Ndebugre served both the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) and the People’s National Convention (PNC).

He died at age 72.

Below is a copy of the press release from the Minority Leader: