We need transport audit as soon as possible to curb increasing road crashes — Transport Consultant

A transport consultant and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TopTech Logistics, Cecil Garbrah has said it is about time Ghana adopted a transport audit to help check and monitor vehicles.

He said the audit will help check if the vehicles that ply the roads are in good shape.

Speaking on the ‘AM show’ on Joy News today, he stated that the issue of the sprinter buses causing a lot of accidents did not start today.

According to him, there is the urgent need to check the movement of sprinter buses to curb rampant accidents involving Sprinter Buses.

He explained that the sprinter buses are purposely made to transport goods in foreign countries.

He indicated that the Sprinter Buses are shipped into the country from Europe, converted and used for public transportation.

“We have all had it wrong from the beginning. When you talk of the transport systems, the buses that you see, not all of them should be picking passengers. If you look at Europe where most of these are coming from, most to them are used to carry light weight like plywood, but sadly they come to Ghana and no one checks. There’s also the weight of the vehicle; you must not carry more than its weight as it has iron seats which make it heavy and the other thing is that the passengers will make it heavier with books and so on,” he clarified.

He continued “The vehicles also have very powerful engines and so when they are speeding they can go all the way however, I have always said that we must practice what other countries are doing. When you go to Cote D’Ivoire they have certain zones, taxis and trotros cannot run past maybe La and go to osu.these are buses that can move just in la or maximum Osu. They don’t travel because when they do they bring a lot of trouble. My advice is that we need a transport audit as soon as possible.”

Mr. Garbrah indicated that, a transport audit will ensure that, not only sprinter buses, but VIP, OA and all other buses are fit for humans.

His words come on the back of the Concerned Drivers Association stating that it is not possible to have sprinter buses operating solely intra-city to curb road accidents.

They claim Sprinter Buses cover huge percentage of vehicles doing long distances (inter-city).