Ashanti Region: Transport fares will be 20% higher by tomorrow – GPRTU

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in the Ashanti Region has confirmed that a 20% increase in transport fares will be effective on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

This has been announced by the region's Industrial Relations Officer of the Union, Mohammed Kamal.

According to him, the union is going ahead with the increment after attempts to get the government to bring down the prices of fuel at the local pumps failed to yield any result.

“I can confirm that we are charging 20% higher in fares by tomorrow. As I speak to you diesel is selling at 51 cedis per gallon up from some 31 cedis early this year. This is higher than even petrol prices and directly affecting our businesses,” Mohammed Kamal told Ultimate News.

Last Friday, the General Secretary of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, Godfred Abulbire disclosed that the leadership of the union is contemplating introducing a 30% increment on fares.

Although that increment was to come on Friday, May 13, 2022, agitations by driver unions who say they are operating at a loss due to the high cost of fuel in the country have led to the unilateral introduction of new fares.

Already, information gathered today indicates that some drivers started charging increased fares over the past weekend.

While there will be revisions on these new fares, it has become clear that Ghanaians who patronise public transport must settle on paying more by the close of this week.