Oliver Vormawor sets record straight; insists he never wished military rule in Ghana

Convener for the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor has emphatically indicated that it has never been his desire to see Ghana come under military rule again.

The popular activist was arrested by the Police in February this year on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport.

He was picked up by the security agency for a post on his Facebook page where he expressed outrage at a cake designed in the form of E-Levy and cut at the birthday party of Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.

Oliver Vormawor posted that he will do a coup if the Parliament goes ahead to pass the E-Levy.

Setting the record straight on accusations that he intended a coup, the FixTheCountry Movement leader has stressed that he has no intention of becoming a leader of Ghana.

He also indicated that he has no desire for Ghana to be ruled by the military.

“I do not desire military government for this country, and two ideas can coexist at the same time. And I think that our democracy is substandard without calling for the military to rule Ghana.

“As I do not believe that the military itself is an institution that has acted as a pillar in our democracy and that they continue to treat them as persons whom you have to be careful with, and if you create a taboo around an institution in a democracy then it’s not sufficient in the democracy,” Oliver Vormawor said at a public forum on Freedom and welfare of Journalists in Accra on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The FixTheCountry Movement convener who is also a constitutional lawyer further advocated for the freedom of speech in the country to be protected.

He said it is crucial to promote democracy in Ghana which has been envied outside the shores of the country for a very long time.