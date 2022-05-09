Ablakwa abolish charges paid by sexual abuse victims for doctor's report in North Tongu

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that fees charged to victims of sexual abuse when police medical forms are submitted for a doctor’s report have been scrapped in his constituency.

Effective May 8, 2022, victims of sexual offences in North Tongu were free from paying for those charges as required when they submit police medical forms for a doctor’s report.

The MP took to twitter to make the announcement yesterday, May 8 as he wished all women in his constituency a Happy Mother’s Day.

Under the new initiative, sexual offence victims will no longer be faced with financial difficulties in seeking such reports as evidence of an offence meted out to them.

Mr. Ablakwa said, “these vulnerable and traumatized victims need our collective support and the removal of all barriers towards securing justice by successfully prosecuting those demonic perpetrators.”

Previously, victims of sexual offences were required to pay an amount ranging from GHS150 to GHS400 for a doctor's medical report, however the North Tongu lawmaker noted that “under this new dispensation, the medical facilities in my constituency will submit a quarterly report to the district health directorate for prompt payment by the North Tongu MP’s office.”

According to the statement, the North Tongu District Health Director and the Medical Superintendents of the Battor Catholic Hospital and the Tagadzi Polyclinic are fully on board to implement the new initiative.

