Businessman who allegedly defrauded another businessman granted GHS80,000 bail

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a bail sum of GHS80,000 to a businessman for allegedly defrauding by false pretense by fictitious trading.

Emmanuel Omani, aged 39, pleaded not guilty to defrauding by false pretense by fictitious trading

The Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah adjourned the case to May 30, 2022.

Prosecution Police Chief Inspector Benson Benneh told the Court that, the complaint, Mr Frank Yin was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Amakye Group of Company Limited, dealers in imported goods.

The Prosecution said the shop was located at Opera Square, Accra.

Police Chief Inspector Benneh said that the accused person was also a businessman and resided at Amasaman, a suburb of Accra.

He said during the month of January 2022, the accused person went for 465 pieces of electric standing fans valued at GHS95,325.00 from Mr Yin under the pretext of supplying them to his customers and bring the proceeds after one week's time.

The Prosecution said after the accused person had delivered the goods to his customers, he failed to honour his promise and all efforts made by Mr Yin to retrieve the goods and the money proved futile.

Police Chief Inspector Benneh said a formal complaint was lodged with the Police, leading to the arrest of the accused person.

The Prosecution said upon his arrest, he refunded only GHS23,000.00 to the Police and failed to refund the remaining.

