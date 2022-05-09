ModernGhana logo
By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Saturday blackout due to faulty equipment; we are sorry – GRIDCo to Ghanaians
09.05.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana GRID Company Limited (GRIDCo) apologises for the power outage experienced on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Several parts of the country went dark on Saturday evening as some areas were without electricity for hours.

Following backlash from the public, GRIDCo has today issued a press release to explain that its power system experienced a system disturbance due to faulty equipment on the Takoradi Extension-Winneba line.

“Consequently, all generating plants in Aboadze, Tema (except Kpone Thermal Power Plant), Bui, and Kpong were forced to shut down. This caused forced outages within the coastal corridor of the National Grid which led to power supply interruptions in some parts of Greater Accra, Western/Central, Middle and Northern parts of the country,” parts of the GRIDCo press release has said.

While assuring Ghanaians its continuous effort to ensure a reliable supply of electricity to the general public, GRIDCo says it also apologises for the inconvenience caused by the Saturday blackout.

“GRIDCo assures its valued stakeholders that it will continue to work towards the provision of a reliable power system for Ghana's socio-economic development.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the release concludes.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

