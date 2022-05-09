ModernGhana logo
Free SHS is one of the boldest policies by gov’t despite challenges – Otumfuo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Asantehene of Asanteman, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has said the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy is one of the boldest moves taken by the NPP government.

The policy was started in 2017 by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in fulfillment of a campaign promise in the run-up to the 2016 general elections.

Speaking at an event at the University of Memphis in the United States of America on Friday, May 6, 2022, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II applauded the NPP government for undertaking the bold initiative.

He said although the FSHS is of significant value to the nation, it puts a lot of strain on the national budget which ends up affecting other areas.

“…the current government has introduced free education up to senior high school, which now ensures that all Ghanaian children from whatever background are guaranteed free education.

“Considering the value to the nation, this must be one of the boldest policies of the nation but it also brings its challenges. It puts a huge strain on the national budget and raises further the challenge about the creation of jobs for the increasing number of graduates,” His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said.

Despite challenges confronting the FSHS policy including infrastructure issues, government has shown determination to keep it alive.

As a result, several interventions are being made to ensure the policy succeeds.

