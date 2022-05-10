ModernGhana logo
10.05.2022 Social News

Develop interest in skills training, shun leaders who encourage violence — Mechanic to Youth

Develop interest in skills training, shun leaders who encourage violence — Mechanic to Youth
10.05.2022 LISTEN

The Managing Director of Luqman Engineering Services & Training Centre behind the Islamic Senior High School along the Kumasi Bohyen Abrepo - Barekesse road in the Ashanti region, Mr Luqman Mohammed Appeadu has advised the youth to avoid leaders who engage them to foment troubles especially during election times.

Instead, the youth should develop interest in skills training to enable them earn a better living.

Speaking to this correspondent in an interview Mr Luqman Mohammed Appeadu expressed worry that most leaders of the country have failed to promote the welfare of the youth.

Luqman observed that instead of the leaders to use their elderly influences to advise and support the youth to grow and become responsible future leaders of the country, they are busy amassing wealth.

The mechanic pointed out that the politicians would then recruit the youth to go after anyone who attempts to demand accountability.

In another development Mr Luqman Mohammed appealed to the government to strategize measures to redevelop and restructure the Suame Magazine which he said, is currently on the verge of collapse.

Luqman Mohammed indicated that Magazine was once the popular industrial hub in West Africa, but today lack of logistics and effective management has collapsed it.

The mechanic noted that if government intervenes, it would go a long way to restore not only its glory but create jobs for the youth who are idling about.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

