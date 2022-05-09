ModernGhana logo
Free SHS strains national budget – Otumfuo

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has bemoaned the effect of government’s free Senior High School (SHS) programme on the country’s national budget.

The Asante overlord was speaking at the University of Memphis in the United States.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu also stressed the impact of the programme on unemployment in the country, despite being a good initiative.

According to the Asante monarch, “considering the value of education to the nation, this must be one of the boldest policies of the nation but it also brings its challenges.”

He, however, noted: “It puts a huge strain on the national budget and raises further challenges about the creation of jobs for the increasing number of graduates”.

“I am sure the brains assembled here in this audience and beyond will be reassured that Ghana is on the right path”, he said.

The Akufo-Addo-led government launched the free SHS programme in 2017, in fulfilment of its campaign promise to the people.

There has been pressure on the government to consider reviewing the programme.

