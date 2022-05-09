Chinese fishing vessel accident: Eight feared dead; several rescued

Eight Ghanaians are feared dead in a Chinese fishing vessel that sunk on Friday, May 6, 2022, in the Central Region.

The Chinese fishing vessel, MV Comforter 2 had an accident a little after midnight along the Elmina – Takoradi marine waters.

Reports indicate that the last known position of the MV Comforter 2 was 46 nautical miles South of Saltpond before the accident.

There were 25 crew members onboard the Chinese fishing vessel including 19 Ghanaians and six Chinese.

Checks made after the incident have revealed that a total number of 16 persons have been rescued including 12 Ghanaians and four Chinese with one deceased.

Some seven Ghanaians and one Chinese national who were also on board the vessel are still missing.

Sources say the MV Comforter 2 went fishing around South of Saltpond and managed to catch a lot of fish.

Although yet to be confirmed from investigations, information gathered indicates that the vessel had challenges while trying to haul the fishing net and the weight caused it to tilt, leading to its sinking.

The rescue was done by some nearby Chinese vessels including MENG XIN 6, GUO JIN 606, and JIN HAI 600.