Ban on drumming and noise making within Ga state takes off today

The annual ban on drumming and noise-making within the Ga State of the Greater Accra Region is commencing today, Monday, May 9, 2022.

A confirmation of the date was contained in a joint press release issued by the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and the Ga Traditional Council last Thursday.

“Please take notice that the annual ban on drumming and noise-making starts on Monday the 9th day of May 2022 to Thursday the 9th day of June 2022.

“Take note that the ban affects any form of noise-making including the use of loudspeakers, drums, tambourine, clapping of hands and the use of any form of musical instruments within the Ga State during this period,” parts of the joint press release said.

To ensure compliance with the ban, a task force working with the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies has been set up to collaborate with the Ghana Police Service and the other Security Agencies to monitor and prosecute recalcitrant persons who fail in that regard.

