09.05.2022 Headlines

My daughter not on twitter – Mahama

09.05.2022 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned the general public against any Twitter account bearing his daughter’s name.

According to the former President, his daughter, Farida Mahama, is not on Twitter.

Mr Mahama therefore called on the general public to disregard any Twitter account bearing his daughter’s name.

In a tweet, the former President said: “My daughter, Farida Mahama, does not have a Twitter account. Kindly ignore and stop following the account in the attached screenshot, set up by some unscrupulous person and being used to send out tweets in her name.”

Source: classfmonline.com

