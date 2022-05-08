Tema Regional Police Command is resolute to deal with criminals

“The Tema Regional Police Command is resolute and will deal with anyone, in accordance with the law, who aids and abets or allow himself to be used for any criminal acts,” Superintendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, Tema Regional Crime Officer has stated.

He said the Tema Regional Police Command has identified a growing phenomenon that involves the use of hoodlums to attack, kidnap, torture, and sometimes seize vehicles of, people who are indebted to others, to collect their money.

“We want to warn the general public to desist from such irresponsible behaviour and rather resort to the police or the courts for redress,” Supt. Otuo Acheampong stated at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office and the Tema Regional Police Commands security awareness campaign platform which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

The GNA-Tema and Regional Police Command Security Awareness advocacy platform seek to educate the public on security issues, including crime prevention, and the responsibility of stakeholders, especially the communities, and ignite a renewed sense of media and security collaboration for a safer environment.

Supt. Otuo Acheampong stressed that the practice is criminal and when such reports get to the police, “you could be arrested, investigated, and prosecuted for serious crimes such as robbery and kidnapping”.

The Tema Regional Crime Officer also reiterated a call to the public to commit into memory advertised police emergency numbers in the police jurisdictions where they live and call for assistance whenever they are in distress.

“Save such emergency numbers on your phones as this will reduces police response time and has the tendency to prevent or mitigate the impact of crime and disorder,” he said.

Residents of Tema and neighbouring communities such as Ashaiman, Dodowa, Afienya, Prampram, Kpone, Ada, and Sege are to memorize or save and call +233291206472 or +233542719093 around the clock, whenever and wherever they need police assistance.

The Tema Regional Police Crime Officer said citizens must therefore prioritize personal security and give meaning to the historic saying that, “security is a shared responsibility, between the public and the police.

Citizens are called upon to show greater interest in crime trends in their communities, so that together with the police, a safe, secure and peaceful community is guaranteed.

“We also want to encourage communities to form Neighborhood Watch Communities so that everyone becomes the other person's keeper. Residents must communicate and interact among themselves more often and inform the police quickly on any suspicion in a neighbour's residence.

“House owners must share their numbers among themselves and hold local police accountable for their safety and security,” he said.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager noted that security is a shared responsibility that demands active involvement of the public to provide the security officers with information.

“If you want a safe and secured environment provide the Police and authorized security officers with information on crime, operations of people with suspicious characteristics within the communities,” he said.

Mr. Ameyibor also called on traditional and religious leaders as well as the media to continue with advocacy against criminal elements, “let us empower the police with information in order for them to protect us”.