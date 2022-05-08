[Watch] John Ndebugri dances ‘who knows tomorrow’ before his death

08.05.2022 LISTEN

A new video available to Modernghana News shows the late John Akparibo Ndebugre displaying his dancing skills.

In the video, not long before he died, the private legal practitioner was seen happily dancing to the popular traditional song, ‘who knows tomorrow’ at this year's Miss Toende pageant held in Zebilla, in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The Kusaal song is often sung by men who play gongyis (one-stringed fiddles) and shakers at all events.

Aside that, a recent comment by the renowned lawyer further confirms people's notion that he was goodbyeing Ghanaians.

In an interview with the media in Zebilla in the Upper East Region in March, he said, "I am 72 and about to die.”

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla died on Friday, May 6, 2022.

READ: Lawyer John Ndebugri has died

He died at his residence with reports indicating that he was battling an illness.

John Akparibo Ndebugre died at age 72 leaving behind a wife and four children.

Watch video here: