I've a lot of respect for Ghanaian Presidents - BBC's Peter Okwoche

Ace Nigerian BBC Broadcaster, Peter Okwoche says he will continue to hold African Leaders accountable by asking the right questions.

Peter is well-known across Africa for asking very tough questions that plunges African leaders into uncomfortable positions. He has interviewed all of Ghana's Presidents under the Fourth Republic with the exception of late President Rawlings.

Ghanaians will readily recollect his interview with former President John Mahama on corruption, when he asked him whether he had ever received a bribe or not. The former president answered with a question whether Peter Okwoche was asking him as a President or as a human being. This interview became a subject of Social Media trend on Twitter some 5 years ago.

In his latest interview with Ghana's current president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, 4 April 2022, Okwoche asked certain critical questions and made some assertions that got Nana Akufo-Addo on the edge. The Ghanaian leader appeared very reprehensive and quite confrontational by even describing his question as provocative. Once again, social media was awash with several comments and reactions to the interview.

Some Political Commentators and Communications experts have described this as one of President Akufo-Addo's lowest interviews.

In an interview with Alfred Ocansey on 3FM Sunrise Morning Show on Friday 6 May 2022, the highly respected International Journalist said “I don't put too much on reactions. My job is to hold all the presidents across the continent accountable. I have a lot of respect for Ghanaian presidents. They are very capable and widely intelligent men but it is my job to hold governments to account, and that is all I try to do”.

According to Peter, he assumes that he is asking the questions on behalf of the tomato seller in the market who wishes to ask the president such questions but doesn't have the opportunity to do so.

He insisted that he is not an apologist for any government and will continue to hold governments to account.

Peter Okwoche also urges African leaders to learn from the lessons of the past events to equip them to be able to handle similar situations in the future. “One thing about life is that, you take the test before you learn the lesson unlike school where you learn the lesson before you take the test”.

---3news.com

