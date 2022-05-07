Credibility is needed to repeal E-Levy; NDC unfortunately lacks it — Local Governance Director

Mr. Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Local Governance at the Presidency has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not repeal the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) when it comes to power.

He argues that the NDC lacks the credibility to do so.

It can be recalled that former President John Dramani Mahama during his address on ‘Ghana at a Crossroads’ promised Ghanaians that the next NDC government will repeal the E-Levy Act.

He said although his party is not against taxation, it is of the view that the E-Levy is not the way to go.

“We in the NDC do not oppose taxation as a principle. We will not be pretentious and couch fanciful slogans to condemn the principle of taxation like the NPP did in the past. We are, however, implacably opposed to distortionary and burdensome taxes like the e-levy that only force Ghanaians to endure more suffering.

“A new National Democratic Congress Government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act,” ex-President Mahama said on May 2, 2022.

Reacting to that declaration today, Mr. Dennis Miracles Aboagye has said it is all lies.

According to the Director of Local Governance at the Presidency, the NDC lacks the credibility to fulfill that promise and will not do it even if the party comes to power in 10 years’ time.

“What you need to be able to repeal a law is credibility which the NDC doesn’t have. If you have credibility you can get both sides to support it.

“They don’t have the credibility to repeal the e-levy if they come to power in 2032,” Mr. Dennis Aboagye said on TV3’s Key Points programme.