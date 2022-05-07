[Watch] 'Am now 72 and about to die' — Lawyer John Ndebugri words before his death

07.05.2022 LISTEN

A recent comment by Lawyer John Ndebugri suggests he was aware of his last days on earth.

"I am 72 and about to die..." were the words of the private legal practitioner after he turned 72 on March 12, 2022.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla made the creepy statement in an interview with the media in Zebilla in the Upper East Region.

He died on Friday, May 6, 2022.

The cause of his death is yet unknown.

But sources say he died at his residence after a short illness.

John Akparibo Ndebugre, a Kusasi by tribe left behind a wife and four children.

He died at age 72.