John Ndebugre contributed to the law profession and the nation - Clara Kasser-Tee

Private legal practitioner Clara Kasser-Tee has eulogized the late John Ndebugre who died on Friday May 6, 2022.

In a Facebook post, Mrs Kaser-Tee said “It is with deep sadness that I am compelled to take in the news of the death of Mr. John Ndebugre. Mr. Ndebugre was a great son of our land who contributed to the law profession and to our nation. May he rest in peace and may God comfort his family. This is sad.”

The Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla died at age 72.

His sudden demise occurred at Zebilla, in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The private legal practitioner died in his residence after a short illness.

He left behind a wife and four children.

