HIV and AIDS continue to be a major health and economic problem - Dr. Ayisi Addo

Dr. Stephen Ayisi Addo, Programme Manager, National AIDS/STI Control Programme (NACP) has reminded Ghanaians of the need for a comprehensive education to control the HIV and AIDS epidemic.

He said people have even forgotten that HIV still exists and they are relaxing, but “I want to remind all that HIV and AIDS continue to be a major health and economic problem, which continues to affect our social life”.

Dr. Ayisi Addo stated at the 12 edition of the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office “End of Month Stakeholder Engagement and Workers Appreciation Day” seminar-an initiative which creates a platform for state and non-state actors to address national issues.

The monthly engagement also serves as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters toward national development in general and the growth and promotion of the Tema GNA as the Industrial News Hub, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

He said HIV and AIDS were still causing havoc in society and there was a need for comprehensive education for the public to help eliminate the menace of HIV/AIDS.

According to him, the National AIDS/STI Control Programme explained that education has helped most pregnant patients and now they are giving birth to negative children which is very good, and hence more education will help to eradicate HIV in the country.

Dr. Ayisi Addo said there was a need to empower young girls through education to prevent HIV transmission considering the recent records of new infections, stressing that adolescent clubs created for the girls to reach out to them through the empowerment of their rights and assertiveness to ward off abusers.

He said there was the need to intensify sex education for them with an emphasis on preventive measures.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Tema Regional Manager said the stakeholder engagement which comes on every month is a progressive media caucus platform created to allow both state and non-state stakeholders to interact with journalists and address national issues.

He said modern journalism practices demand a comprehensive dynamic approach to issues that affects society, through which the media provide a platform for proactive engagement and exchange of ideas towards shaping national development.

It is therefore essential for the media to champion national discussion and ensure that we carry everyone along with the discourse, the people in the marketplace, the rural area, the communities, and those literate or illiterate, let’s not leave anyone out.

Mr. Ameyibor continued that the media must reach out to all segments of society irrespective of their status; everyone’s voice or opinion matters in the public debate for national development.