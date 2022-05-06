Accra: Annual ban on drumming and noise-making begins on May 9

06.05.2022 LISTEN

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has announced that the annual ban on drumming and noise-making within the Ga State of the Greater Accra Region will commence on Monday, May 9, 2022.

This is contained in a joint press release issued by the Ministry and the Ga Traditional Council on Thursday.

“Please take notice that the annual ban on drumming and noise-making starts on Monday the 9th day of May 2022 to Thursday the 9th day of June 2022.

“Take note that the ban affects any form of noise-making including the use of loudspeakers, drums, tambourine, clapping of hands and the use of any form of musical instruments within the Ga State during this period,” parts of the joint press release reads.

To ensure compliance with the ban, a task force working with the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies has been set up to collaborate with the Ghana Police Service and the other Security Agencies to monitor and prosecute recalcitrant persons who fail in that regard.

