06.05.2022 Headlines

Akufo-Addo travelling to US aboard a commercial flight a damscus experience – Ablakwa

06.05.2022 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s latest trip to the US aboard a commercial flight, as a “Damascus experience.”

Mr Ablakwa’s comments come on the back of President Akufo-Addo’s travel to the US aboard a United Airlines commercial flight despite having travelled on chartered flights previously.

According to the North Tongu legislator, the President must have heeded to advice amidst criticisms that he was travelling on chartered flights at the expense of the Ghanaian tax payer.

In a Facebook post on Friday, 6 May 2022, the North Tongu lawmaker said: “I can confirm that President Akufo-Addo appears to have listened to good counsel from an overwhelming number of outraged Ghanaians and so flew commercial aboard United Airlines on his current trip to the United States.

“Further tracking and our usually unimpeachable surveillance also reveals that he hasn’t done a “meet me there” on this particular travel as he has completely avoided his favourite ultra-luxury toys which he seems addicted to in recent years.”

Per the MP’s estimation, “the Ghanaian taxpayer has been spared some US$442,000.00 which translates to savings of 3.3million Ghana Cedis,” from the President’s latest trip.

He added: “Considering the President’s profligate and obstinate track record, we should probably consider his latest conduct as a Damascus experience, especially as he was on his way to speak at the Museum of the Bible, where he declared himself a Christian in politics.”

Source: classfmonline.com

