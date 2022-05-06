Government’s Agenda 111 under threat by land challenges in Accra and Kumasi

The ability of the government to complete the Agenda 111 project is under threat by challenges regarding land in Accra and Kumasi, this is according to the Minister for Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.

Speaking to journalists after taking delivery of some medical supplies from the Italian government on Thursday, May 5, 2022, the Minister admitted that he is unsure whether the government can complete the Agenda 111 project.

“It is too early for me to predict whether we will finish or not. But optimistically, that is what we want to do and we try to push ourselves,” Hon. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu said.

According to the Minister, the government has been forced to change plans due to land issues and has requested for new infrastructural design to dodge some of the land issues.

“We still have challenges with even land especially in the big cities like Accra and Kumasi. We are now changing the infrastructural design so that instead spreading across bigger land area we want to go up. So they are doing designs.

“Even in the communities, in the districts, some chiefs are coming and there are litigations in some areas,” Hon. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu added.

The government is keen on completing the Agenda 111 projects to ensure the infrastructure gap in the health sector is closed.

As emphasised by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he wants to commission all projects before leaving office on January 5, 2025, when his second term of office runs out.