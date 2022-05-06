ModernGhana logo
C/R: Suspected thief beaten to death at Mankessim

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A suspected thief has been beaten to death at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The body of the deceased who is said to be in his forty’s was found in a gutter on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

According to reports, his body was retrieved in the evening with marks suggesting an assault.

While the actual cause of death is not yet confirmed by Police after investigations, eyewitnesses say it is likely he was lynched.

Assemblyman for the area, Hon. Cephas Arthur after being informed of the incident reported the matter to the Police as officers were assigned to take charge of the case.

The body of the deceased has since been conveyed to the Saltpond Government Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Hon. Cephas Arthur concerned with the alleged lynching of the man has urged the Police to investigate swiftly to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

He has appealed for more visibility of police personel to help tackle the increasing crime rate in Mankessim and Mfantseman Districts.

