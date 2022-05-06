We may belong to different unions but let’s fight for a common goal — Labour unions tasked

06.05.2022 LISTEN

Mr Dotse Kojo Gadabor, Chairman of the Tema District Council of Labour (TDCL) has urged the various trade unions to deepen unity and solidarity to conquer all odds and fight for a common labour goal.

“We may belong to different unions but on days of this nature, unions do not matter, it is us, the workers, so those of us who have different unions in our local organizations and engaging infighting, I want to entreat all to use this occasion to unite and fight the common enemy,” he said.

Speaking to the media monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Tema Community Six to encouraged workers as the global community marks labour day, Mr Gadabor indicated that, the underlining factor of unionism was the unity that when well-managed, posed a threat to their common enemy.

He mentioned that the various unions were faced with both internal and external issues which would require togetherness to overcome such challenges, “our common enemy is interested in disunity within the labour unions and sometimes works behind the scene for such internal fights”.

The Chairman of TDCL mentioned that, the effect of COVID-19 on business had been a heavy blow to many Ghanaians because its emergence was unexpected.

He, therefore, the government to plan against such unforeseen circumstances so as not to land the ordinary people in hardship in the future.

He urged the government to think outside the box to create jobs for the people and also create wealth for the country.

Touching on increments of salaries of government workers, Mr Gadabor said “inflation is around 19 per cent so the 4 and 7 per cent of the worker’s wages increment will not meet the demands so the government must have a dialogue with the other stakeholders to improve the living standards of the people.”

Mr Joseph Korto, National Dean of Presiding Members who represented Mr Yohanes Armah Ashitey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) said May Day was special for a worker to brainstorm and push for a better condition of service.

He urged for the consumption of local produce and the exportation of local products to generate revenue for the country.

Mr Korto noted that the common thing about May Day is that it focuses on the achievements and contributions of workers. It spread awareness about the rights and opportunities of every Labour which they should get for their welfare and betterment.

“As we know that labour is the part of society on which all economic advancement rests. Even in the mechanical era of the present time, the importance of labour is not decreased,” he stressed.

Labour Day provides the worker with the right to work for only 8 hours a day. This gives labour relief from the stress and pressure from lots of activities performed in a single day.