Akufo-Addo must investigate GRA officials cited for transaction invoice scandal

A communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah popularly known as Nana Kay is pleading with President Akufo-Addo to tackle supposed corruption and illegal activities at the Ghana Revenue Authority at the country's port.

He said the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is currently violating the Act 891 Section 67 method 1 of the Act with regards to the importation of goods into the country.

According to him, the act is supposed to ensure that when one imports a car or any goods into the country the person is expected to send the invoice to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and customs for the goods to be cleared.

Nana Kay revealed that some officials at GRA have been interdicted over transaction invoice value.

“I’m not a Custom Officer but the corruption revelations from the Inquisitor Newspaper is sickening. Am pleading with President Akufo-Addo, Chief of Staff must take up this case and investigate with all the Ghana Revenue Authority officials who are involved in this scandal,’’ Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah exclusively told Adakabere Frimpong Manso on Accra-based Neat 100.9

He added, “I think that when we put people in such positions, we expect much more from them and so the deterrent should be much higher than that."

Nana Kay says the punitive measures meted at the corrupt officials are not enough.

He said they should be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to other people in public office who would use it for their personal interests.

“But we kind of make it easy for people to think they can get away with the impunity of fraud. We ought to be having probably fast-track procedures on all these matters so that gradually that sense of fear of not being…of being high-risk will be sent to everybody who would want to engage in such acts.

“Equality before the law means exactly that so if you are a president who misconducts yourself, the law should be able to deal with you. In the same way, if you are businessman who misconducts himself, the law should be able to deal with you.”