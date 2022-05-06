ModernGhana logo
06.05.2022 Headlines

Insults, attacks on people on radio completely unwarranted — Kwabena Agyapong

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong has bemoaned how people especially politicians have made it a habit to rain insults on people on radio.

Speaking to GHOne TV on the State of Affairs show, the experienced politician said insults on radio have become too rampant.

He said politicians now think insulting on radio is a way to make a mark to advance their political careers.

Insisting that it is completely wrong and unacceptable, Kwabena Agyapong stressed that politicians must endeavour to show civility.

“When you listen to the radio, noise, and attack and insults people may think that you make a mark as a politician by how venomous you can be on radio or television. That’s completely unwarranted. You have to show civility,” the former General Secretary of the NPP said.

Mr. Agyapong continued, “You hear attacks and direct insults on the President, Chiefs and it happens across all the political parties. Sometimes senior political fingers. Some chairmen sit on National television and use unprintable words unethical and they are cheered on.”

Meanwhile, Kwabena Agyapong has called on the Ghanaian public to pile pressure on security agencies to ensure they at all times investigate murder cases for the killers to be arrested and made to face the law.

