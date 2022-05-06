There's no curfew in Dome-Kwabenya – Police refute reports

Police have asked residents of Dome-Kwabenya in the Ga East Municipality to disregard reports of a curfew placed on the community.

According to the Madina Divisional Police Command, the reports being circulated on social media are false and thus urged residents to go about their normal activities without fear.

This follows reports of an alleged curfew imposed on the Kwabenya township as part of activities leading up to the final funeral rites of the Kwabenya chief from Thursday, May 5 to Sunday, May 8.

Speaking to Citi News, the Madina Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Cosmos Alan Anyan, stressed that the burial ceremony expected to take place in the community is that of a sub-chief and not the Kwabenya chief.

He said they picked up information that the shops in the area had been directed to shut down due to the funeral activities.

“But when we got to know about it, we quickly got in touch with the family [organising the funeral], and they denied that.”

One of the youth leaders of Kwabenya explained the reason for the misinformation in a Citi News interview.

“We, the Abbey-We family, did not call for a curfew. As we know, it is illegal, and only the appropriate bodies can call for a curfew. We only told residents to lock their shops when they close and switch off the lights because our customs demand we carry the body in the dark.”

By Citi Newsroom