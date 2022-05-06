Ghanaian firefighters score high marks as the global community marks International Firefighters Day

Ghanaian Firefighters scored high marks as the global community marks the 2022 International Firefighters Day to reflect on the dedication of firefighters who have committed their lives to the protection of life and property.

The commitment of Ghanaian Firefighters who in all cases risk the ultimate sacrifice of a firefighter to save a life by losing their lives, information gathered by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Tema has established.

As part of the celebration, Mr. Julius Kuunuor, GNFS Chief Fire Officer also commended all firefighters in Ghana for their tireless, resilient effort and sticking to the noble course of saving lives and property from the ravages of fire and other life-threatening situations.

“The individual and collective efforts of every one of you have undoubtedly culminated in our achievements so far,” Mr Kuunuor stated as GNFS join the global community to mark the 2022 International Firefighters day which is a special time to stop and reflect on the sacrifices made by firefighters.

The day was marked significantly this year when fire sirens sounded for 30 seconds at noon on May 4, followed by a minute’s silence in memory of, and respect for, all firefighters who have been lost in the line of duty or passed on to eternity.

“On this our special day, we celebrate current and past firefighters for their contributions, especially GNFS personnel who proved their worth by responding and dealing with all incidents that have occurred, notable among them was Apeatse Explosion.

“The heroic actions of firefighters were on full display endearing us to many hearts and giving meaning to our slogan, “We Do Not Take Cover,” the Chief Fire Officer stated.

“This also brought to fore the risk Firefighters have to take just for others to be safe even at the peril of our lives and many other negative effects which we suffer as a result of the challenging nature of our job,” he added.

CFO Kuunuor expressed his condolences to the family of ADO11 Joseph Baidoo of Agona Swredu Fire Station who simply responded to a call of duty and in the process of saving others gave up his life and paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“We say condolences to the family of this fallen hero and others who have departed to glory, and may their gentle souls rest in peace,” he said.

He added that five firefighters who had a fatal accident on the Kwame Danso- Atebubu road, responding to duty call was most regrettable but due to the quick response from the Sector Minister, the Fire Service Council, and management, the victims were flown to Accra and are currently in good health.

He mentioned that management of the service condemned the act of mob cases on their members and has instituted steps to delve deeper into the specific cases from all angles to find long-lasting solutions.

He assured the firefighters of the efforts and commitments made by the government to address some challenges that they have faced about their mandate despite their achievements.

He urged them all not to rest on their oars but to work even harder to achieve their aim.

CFO Kuunuor said, “Ours is to educate, ours is to save lives, and ours is to protect properties, I pray that the Almighty God protects and preserves our lives as we risk ours to save others”.