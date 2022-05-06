Keep your piety just like Ramadan — Muslims advised

An Islamic Leader, Imam Khalid Abdul-Rahman, Imam of the Peace-Be Central Mosque at Tema Community 25 on Friday urged Muslims to keep their piety just as they did during the Ramadan even though the fasting has ended.

Imam Abdul-Rahman said this when he led prayers of Muslim worshipers from Dawhenya, Community 25, ‘Peace-Be,’ and their environs at the Devtraco car park which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) as part of this year’s Eid celebration.

He advised them to fear Allah and be vigilant in their worship, as they would soon return to him for accountability, which he noted, was undoubted.

He said, “Brothers and sisters in Islam Ramadan is over but we still have our faith, we should endeavor to continue with the good deeds we used to do in Ramadan least we become victims in the 144 verse of the chapter of Imran.”

He explained that in that scripture, Allah would reward the grateful and does not turn their back on him, therefore the need to continue to do good and follow the tenets of the religion.

The Imam further said Muslims must also endeavor to purify their deeds so that all their deeds should be towards pleasing Allah the supreme controller of the universe, and not the creatures.

“The prophet is also reported to have said that his greatest fear for his followers is that God on the day of judgment would say to those who work to please human beings, go to those for whom you work to please and see if you will get your reward from them,” he said.

He encouraged the Muslims not to forget to observe the six days in Shawmal, which he indicated the Prophet has said that he who fast in the month of Ramadan and follows it with six days of fasting is like the one who has to observe fasting for the whole year.

The Imam also advised the youth to guide against lawlessness when celebrating as that could go a long way to nullify all their act of worship in the just ended Ramadan

The Muslim worshipers prayed for Allah’s blessings for themselves and the country during the Eid prayers.

The Muslims attended the prayers in their best attires of kaftan for the males, and lovely styled gowns with hijabs and veils for the female.