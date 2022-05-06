Ghana is a leader in center right ideology in Africa – Former Canadian Prime Minister

Former Canadian Prime Minister and Chairman for the International Democrat Union Rt. Hon Stephen Harper has showered praises on Ghana.

He said Ghana is the leader in the Centre Right Democracy in Africa.

He made the disclosure during the Young Democrat Union of Africa (YDUA) high-level public lecture at the University of Ghana on Wednesday, 4th May, 2022.

According to the ICU chairman, Ghana’s role in the last 7 years in the revitalization of the International Democrat Union and the Democrat Union of Africa (DUA) is unmatched.

He added that the leading role in Africa is built in the DNA of Ghana as the first sub-Saharan African country to attain independence under the leadership of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The lecture organized by YDUA under the theme, "Democracy and Geo-Politics: a Global Perspective on the Changing Dynamics of the International Order" in collaboration with IDU, DUA and the New Patriotic Party attracted over 3,000 young people from Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, Malawi, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Togo, Mozambique, Morocco, Liberia and other African Countries.

The event chaired by the Chief of Staff Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare also had in attendance other high profile personalities including the Canadian High Commissioner, Ambassador of Morocco, Cote D’Ivoire and Germany.

The ruling New Patriotic Party was also heavily represented by General Secretary John Boadu, Organizer Sammi Awuku, Youth Organizer Henry Nana Boakye, former Chairman Peter Mac Manu among others.

President of YDUA Louisa Atta-Agyemang under whose auspices the lecture was organized said the drive to embark on this project was essential following the failure of the lefty’s regimes on the African Continent and how important it is for young people to know the global perspective of the changes in the global order.

She was confident that conversations like this will help shape Africa’s democracy and help further propagate and shape the ideals of the centre right.