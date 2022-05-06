There's effective public service delivery in Ministries thanks to digitisation initiatives - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stressed that Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the country are now performing effectively due to the digitalisation initiatives introduced by the ruling government.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government since assuming power some five years ago has introduced several measures as parts of its digitalisation agenda.

The initiatives have been championed by the Vice President and the Ministry in charge of Communications and Digitalisation.

Speaking at the 2022 National Internal Auditors Conference in Accra, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emphasised the impact the initiatives by the government is making.

He said, “We are already seeing the impact of these digitisation initiatives including efficient public service delivery by all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies on the Ghana.gov portal, combating corruption by removing the middle man, and also ghost names in many transactions, bringing more Ghanaians into the formal sector and driving domestic revenue mobilisation, amongst others.”

According to the Vice President, it is through the digitalisation agenda of the government that more revenue is now being generated from various government agencies including the passport office.

He disclosed that passports generated over GHS56 million for 498,000 applications in 2021.

“If you take the Passport Office for instance, in 2017 there were about 16,000 applications for passports generating about Ghs1m. But with the advent of digitization, there were over 498,000 online applications in 2021, generating over GH¢56m. Similar things are happening at the DVLA, the ports, and other institutions.

“Recently, due to the introduction of e-tickets, we recorded the highest gate proceeds from a football match in Ghana. We will continue to shine the light of transparency in all aspects of national life,” Dr. Bawumia shared.