Okraku-Mantey to contest Ayensuano seat in 2024

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has declared his intention to contest the Ayensuano Constituency seat come 2024.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Slip Mark Entertainment, speaking to Onua TV on Friday, April 29, has vowed to win the seat back for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The former Chairman of the Parliamentary Select committee on Road and Transport, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, lost the seat to the leading opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 polls.

NPP had occupied the seat for 20 years until the NDC Member of Parliament, Teddy Safori Addi, snatched it with 250 votes.

But the former famous TV3 Mentor judge is optimistic of winning the seat if given the nod at the constituency and local level.

He reiterated that Ayensuano remains a stronghold of NPP and he will do everything possible to win the seat back come 2024 general elections.

“I lived in the constituency until I became popular on the screens and so I know that my people won’t disappoint me if elected to lead the party in the constituency.”

He added: “It’s not about popularity but hard work and selfless leadership and that is what I have done all this years in my political career.”

However, Mr Okraku-Mantey admitted that apathy and complacency affected the party in the constituency.

He has promised to unify the party at the grassroots level for the party to regain its popularity to win the seat.

He thus urged the constituency executives to work tirelessly devoid of parochial interest to build the party towards ‘Breaking the 8’ agenda.