Pokuase: 40-year-old man dies in hotel room after alleged marathon sex with 'Dragon Spray'

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A 40-year-old man has been found dead in a hotel room where he lodged with a young lady on Wednesday evening.

From preliminary findings, the man identified as Albert Agomavi is suspected to have died from a heart attack after an aphrodisiac he used to fire the young lady during the alleged sexual intercourse triggered his hypertension.

The man is said to have lodged at the Climax Hotel in Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region with a young lady at about 5:00pm on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

After some hours, workers at the hotel heard screams from the lady and rushed to offer help.

Upon reaching the room, the body of the man was found lying on the bed with foam from his mouth.

The manager of the Climax Hotel, Kofi Sintim immediately called the Police to file a report as officers led by Detective Sergeant Sabutu Caesar were assigned to take charge of the case.

On arrival, the Police found the deceased wearing a jean trouser and found an aphrodisiac drug known as Dragon Spray in his pocket after an examination.

Family members of the deceased who were contacted confirmed that he had hypertension.

From the Police checks on the body, no marks were found to give an indication of foul play.

While it is suspected that he might have died from a heart attack triggered by the use of the aphrodisiac, the Police are waiting to ascertain the real cause of the death from the result of the autopsy on the deceased.

The lady who was with the man in the hotel is in Police custody and assisting with investigations.

