06.05.2022 Headlines

Kwabenya under 12-hour curfew for three days

06.05.2022 LISTEN

A 12-hour curfew has been imposed on Kwabenya and its environs in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Accra.

The 7pm to 7am curfew took effect on Thursday, 5 May 2022 and is expected to end on Sunday, 8 May 2022.

The curfew, imposed by the Kwabenya Traditional authorities is to pave way for the Royal burial and funeral rites of some two chiefs of the community.

Friday and Saturday, which are supposed to be market days have been cancelled.

This is in observation of the funeral rites for the late chiefs.

The entire Kwabenya community, which was already facing difficulities with light, the cause of which had not been explained by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), was in darkness on the first night of the curfew.

One could not tell whether the darkness was as a result of a technical fault from the power distributor or request by the traditional council, as the latter had requested residents to turn off lights outside their homes in observance of the funeral rites for the late chiefs.

Residents of the community who had gone to work outside the community but had not returned before the curfew returned home to empty streets and closed shops with no commercial vehicles plying the Kwabenya route at all.

Source: classfmonline.com

