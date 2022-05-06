ModernGhana logo
06.05.2022 Crime & Punishment

Suspect arrested over killing of 8 herdsmen in Zacholi charged

06.05.2022 LISTEN

A suspect, Delabra Donkor, who was arrested in connection with the attack on the Zacholi community in Yendi has been charged with murder.

The attack which occurred in April led to the death of eight persons.

Danko Delabra, according to a police statement dated April 27, 2022, and signed by the Northern Regional Public Affairs Officer, is alleged to be among the gang that stormed the settlements of some herdsmen on April 13, 2022, killing eight persons, injuring five others, taking some livestock, and finally setting fire to their settlements.

Appearing before the Yendi Circuit Court, the suspect was also charged with robbery and causing damage to properties.

He has been remanded into police custody to reappear on the 19th of May, 2022.

Meanwhile, the police have assured that a joint team of intelligence and operations officers from both the National and Regional Police Headquarters are on a manhunt for the other culprits.

It said it will not relent in its efforts to fight crime and keep communities safe.

—citinewsroom

