'I became president as a testimony of God’s love, a vindication of the words of Christ' – Akufo-Addo

05.05.2022

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the experiences that led to him becoming President are a testimony of God’s love and the words of Jesus Christ that nothing is impossible with God.

The President made this declaration on Thursday, May 5, 2022, while delivering the Inaugural Africa lecture by the Museum of the Bible in Washington, USA.

“The story of “my struggles to become president of my country are well known. My experiences have been a testimony of God’s love, and a vindication of the words of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, in the Gospel according to St. Matthew, chapter 19 verse 26, which says; with man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The President who doubles as chair of ECOWAS continued, “It took three tries between 2008 and 2016 for me to get elected. By which time, the popular catch phrases of “Akufo-Addo cannot be President”, “God does not want Akufo-Addo to be President”, “Akufo-Addo is short, and does not have the stature to be President” had become so prevalent, you had to be firmly rooted in your faith to have had the courage to persist”.

“I committed that third election campaign to God, and indicated to the Ghanaian people that “The Battle is the Lord’s”. By God’s grace, I won a famous victory against an incumbent President by a gap of nearly a million votes, the largest margin of victory for two decades. And, by the same Grace, I won re-election in the December 2020 elections, and I am now in my second and last term as President.”

According to President Akufo-Addo, his upbringing in a Christian home shaped his life to become who he is today.

He said it did not also affect his practice as a Lawyer posivtively but his political career.