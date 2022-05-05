Manage marital issues to avoid broken homes - Lecturer urge mothers

Dr Mrs Vida Korang, a Senior Lecturer at the Catholic University College of Ghana (CUCG) Thursday advised mothers to use means of managing marital issues to avoid the incidence of broken homes for the proper upbringing of children.

She said mothers must not opt-out of marriages and leave their children behind no matter the circumstances because nobody could care for one's children better than themselves.

She said mothers possessed the natural endowment of tender loving care more than fathers as they were mostly closed and therefore cared for, nurtured, and protected the children to complement the efforts of the fathers as role models to the children.

Dr Mrs Korang, also a female activist and professional mediator gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani in anticipation of this year's International Mother's Day celebration that falls on the second Sunday of May every year.

She stressed mothers must neither give other women the chance to manage their homes nor husbands' finances because that deprived some children of the best of care - improper attention, protection and quality well-being which consequently led them to indulge in social vices to ruin their future.

Dr Mrs Korang observed if mothers performed their responsibilities besides their husbands as expected, the children were well-cared for, well-behaved and trained as society and culture demanded.

She entreated mothers in that sense not to neglect their parental responsibilities but through proper planning, endeavour to effectively manage obstacles through prayer and God's guidance.

Dr Mrs Korang thus stated on Mother's Day, that mothers must be appreciated for their selfless roles at home, in the society and in the corporate world because “in their absence children messed up and the home becomes un-lively.”

She added any woman who took custody by caring through the provision of shelter and necessities, especially to orphans and the needy should equally be celebrated.

Dr Mrs Korang said women had equal opportunities to compete with men in politics through participation in governance, academia, the economy and other sectors of the national development process and emphasised the need for the abolition of some outmoded cultural practices that deterred them.

Dr Mrs Korang observed mothers faced stress through pregnancy and the process of child upbringing, coupled with the pressure at the workplace and sometimes from spouses and naturally deserved the greatest appreciation from their families and society in general.

GNA