Rebecca Akufo-Addo receives rapid diagnostic test kits for screening pregnant women for HIV

2 HOURS AGO

The First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has received rapid diagnostic test kits from Abbott Laboratories for screening pregnant women for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis.

This formed part of their partnership with the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), to provide support to six (6) member states.

Abbot will also provide training for health workers on how to use these test kits.

“Today's donation shows just how committed Abbot is to the cause of OAFLAD. These panel test kits will help improve maternal and neo-natal care, which I am passionate about and is at the core of OAFLAD's strategic plan for the continent.

“My expectation is that this will facilitate our goal to eliminate mother to child transmission of HIV, Hepatitis and Syphilis,” she after receiving the items on Wednesday May 4.

---3news.com

TOP STORIES

