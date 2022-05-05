ModernGhana logo
Press Freedom: It's surprising Akufo-Addo hasn't met the press yet —Prof. Agyeman-Duah

A Former United Nations Senior Advisor, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah has said he is surprised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is yet to meet the press as the country marks the World Press Freedom day.

He noted that press briefings are very important in the governance process in the country hence the President must prioritise meeting the press.

“Media briefing is very important. It’s come as a surprise to me that our president hasn’t met our local media for a press conference and not just visit a radio station to talk,” he said on the First Take with Dzifa Bampoh on 3FM Thursday May 5.

