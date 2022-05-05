ModernGhana logo
Driver jailed 10 years for deforming face of girlfriend with acid

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
An Accra High Court has sentenced a driver, Bright Boso to 10 years in prison in hard labour for pouring acid on his girlfriend to deform her face.

The driver way back in 2020 accused his girlfriend of cheating on him with a man whose name was given as Gyan.

Fast forward to May 2021, the troubles of the accused and his girlfriend persisted as they constantly quarreled over the cheating allegations.

According to the prosecution, the accused on May 13, 2021, returned from work with a meditated plan to harm his girlfriend.

“On May 13, 2021, the accused went to work. He returned sometime after midnight which was about 12:00am on the 14th of May 201.

“He entered their kiosk, poured an acidic liquid on the victim who was sleeping at the time, and stepped out again.

“A few minutes after he had stepped out, the victim started feeling burning sensations on her skin and pain in her eye,” the prosecutor told the court.

In the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, driver Bright Boso has been found guilty and slapped with a 10-year prison sentence.

This was after the accused pleaded guilty to causing harm to his girlfriend and pleaded for leniency.

Meanwhile, there are calls to organisations to provide financial support to cater for the surgery cost of the victim.

The victim who could lose her sight if the needed surgery is not conducted in time needs about GHS60,000.

