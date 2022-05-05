ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.05.2022 Headlines

Court temporarily suspends hearing of criminal case against Ato Essien

Court temporarily suspends hearing of criminal case against Ato Essien
05.05.2022 LISTEN

The High Court has temporarily suspended hearing the criminal case against the founder of defunct Capital bank, Michael Ato Essien.

It is waiting for the Court of Appeal to pronounce on an earlier ruling.

The trial court had earlier refused an application to suspend the proceedings in view of a pending appeal against its decision to admit unsigned documents into evidence.

Lawyer for William Ato Essien, Baffuor Gyau Bonsu Ashia, told the court that the processes were filed on May 4, with the Court of Appeal expected to hear the matter on May 23, 2022.

In the circumstance, the lawyer urged the Court to adjourn and await the ruling of the court.

The trial judge, Justice Eric Kyei Baffour (JA) said he did not find any clear provisions in the rules of the court whether civil or criminal proceedings that precluded the court from proceeding with the trial since an application for stay of proceedings at the appellate court could not operate as the stay of proceedings itself.

Notwithstanding, his Lordship exercised the court's discretion to temporarily suspend the hearings.

The court has subsequently adjourned to the 25th of May, 2022 to abide by the decision of the Court of Appeal.

---Citinewsroom

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Corrupt people hate transparency; we've made tremendous progress – Bawumia
05.05.2022 | Headlines
We can’t take the burden of high cost of fuel alone; prepare for new lorry fares – GPRTU to public
05.05.2022 | Headlines
Our ‘Ghana free speech crackdown’ documentary ‘robust, impartial piece of journalism’ – BBC tells Elizabeth Ohene
05.05.2022 | Headlines
We’ll continue to pursue programmes, policies that promote peace, security – Bawumia
05.05.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo honoured with Africa Peace Award
05.05.2022 | Headlines
Fix the economic mess or say goodbye to power in 2024 – CFF-Ghana
05.05.2022 | Headlines
Should Ghana finds itself at a crossroad, Ghanaians will never need directionless Mahama to show the way — Owusu Bempah
04.05.2022 | Headlines
"For justice sake, we fight on" – Ablakwa reacts after SC throws out application to injunct E-Levy implementation
04.05.2022 | Headlines
‘Don’t go to court based on conjectures’ – Godfred Dame tells Minority over E-levy suit
04.05.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line