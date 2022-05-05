ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We can’t take the burden of high cost of fuel alone; prepare for new lorry fares – GPRTU to public

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines We cant take the burden of high cost of fuel alone; prepare for new lorry fares – GPRTU to public
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has disclosed plans to increase transport fares to cope with the high cost of fuel in the country.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview, Abass Imoro who is the Industrial Relations Officer of GPRTU explained that operators can no longer carry the burden of the high cost of fuel in the country alone.

He said his outfit is making engagements with government and will soon come out with revised transport fares

“You see transport operators we are in serious business and we operate with the fuel because without the fuel vehicles cannot move. We are working for profit and we are not talking about huge profit margin but at least at the end of the day for us to make sure we take something home,” Imoro Abass shared.

The GPRTU spokesperson continued, “If we are to share the burden we can’t take it alone. We have to share this burden with anybody who patronise our service. So we will package ourselves well and come out with a new lorry far.”

He assured the public that the increase in transport fares will only be done after studying the market, adding that the GPRTU leadership will not go overboard with the new fares.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Court temporarily suspends hearing of criminal case against Ato Essien
05.05.2022 | Headlines
Our ‘Ghana free speech crackdown’ documentary ‘robust, impartial piece of journalism’ – BBC tells Elizabeth Ohene
05.05.2022 | Headlines
We’ll continue to pursue programmes, policies that promote peace, security – Bawumia
05.05.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo honoured with Africa Peace Award
05.05.2022 | Headlines
Fix the economic mess or say goodbye to power in 2024 – CFF-Ghana
05.05.2022 | Headlines
Should Ghana finds itself at a crossroad, Ghanaians will never need directionless Mahama to show the way — Owusu Bempah
04.05.2022 | Headlines
"For justice sake, we fight on" – Ablakwa reacts after SC throws out application to injunct E-Levy implementation
04.05.2022 | Headlines
‘Don’t go to court based on conjectures’ – Godfred Dame tells Minority over E-levy suit
04.05.2022 | Headlines
Don't hesitate to throw out NPP gov’t at the earliest opportunity – Mahama’s aide to Ghanaians
04.05.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line