We can’t take the burden of high cost of fuel alone; prepare for new lorry fares – GPRTU to public

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has disclosed plans to increase transport fares to cope with the high cost of fuel in the country.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview, Abass Imoro who is the Industrial Relations Officer of GPRTU explained that operators can no longer carry the burden of the high cost of fuel in the country alone.

He said his outfit is making engagements with government and will soon come out with revised transport fares

“You see transport operators we are in serious business and we operate with the fuel because without the fuel vehicles cannot move. We are working for profit and we are not talking about huge profit margin but at least at the end of the day for us to make sure we take something home,” Imoro Abass shared.

The GPRTU spokesperson continued, “If we are to share the burden we can’t take it alone. We have to share this burden with anybody who patronise our service. So we will package ourselves well and come out with a new lorry far.”

He assured the public that the increase in transport fares will only be done after studying the market, adding that the GPRTU leadership will not go overboard with the new fares.