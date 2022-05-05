C/R: Teenage girl grabbed by Police for faking her kidnapping, demanding ransom from father

A 15-year-old school girl has been arrested by the Police in Assin Fosu for allegedly faking her kidnapping and demanding a ransom from her father.

The JHS 3 was sent to buy a call credit for her father on April 29, 2022, around 7 pm but failed to return home.

After becoming concerned about the whereabouts of her daughter, the father filed a complaint at the Police Station.

He reported that he had received a text message indicating her daughter has been kidnapped and for her to be released a ransom of GHS20,000 must be paid to a prescribed MoMo account.

After an investigation conducted by Detective Inspector Bright Okyere, it was uncovered that the school girl was behind the alleged kidnapping.

The Police report that the detectives assigned to the case worked hard and after liaising with the network provider (AirtelTigo), they managed to get her location to arrest her.

The teenager after interrogation confessed she schemed the act and executed it only to get the money from her father.

Although the suspect is a minor, the Police are preparing to arraign her before court due to the seriousness of her offense.

The public especially young people are advised to desist from such acts or face the full force of the law when arrested.