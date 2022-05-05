Akufo-Addo honoured with Africa Peace Award

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been honoured with the ‘Africa Peace Award’.

The award presented by the Young Democrat Union of Africa (YDUA) is for his contributions to the growth and sustenance of peace and freedoms not just in Ghana but in the West African sub-region and Africa as a whole.

According to the YDUA, the decision to honour H.E Akufo-Addo is based on his service to rule of law, press freedom and peace.

“Our decision to honour the works of this very astute man for his decades of service to rule of law, democracy, press freedom and peace is not only admirable but presents great lessons to many… In recent times, his work to restore peace in the Dagbon Kingdom of Ghana after almost two decades of Kingship related conflict has been celebrated by many, both in Ghana and on the international scene,” part of a citation accompanying the award reads.

It adds, “In all, his effort to ensure that Ghana is enjoying peace and stability is enviable and his steps towards averting the urge for undemocratic regime change in West Africa as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, we believe is worth commending considering the prospects.”

The Africa Peace award was received on behalf of the President by his Vice, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at a short event at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.