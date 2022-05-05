ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo honoured with Africa Peace Award

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Vice President Dr. Bawumia receiving the Africa Peace Award on behalf of President Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Vice President Dr. Bawumia receiving the Africa Peace Award on behalf of President Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been honoured with the ‘Africa Peace Award’.

The award presented by the Young Democrat Union of Africa (YDUA) is for his contributions to the growth and sustenance of peace and freedoms not just in Ghana but in the West African sub-region and Africa as a whole.

According to the YDUA, the decision to honour H.E Akufo-Addo is based on his service to rule of law, press freedom and peace.

“Our decision to honour the works of this very astute man for his decades of service to rule of law, democracy, press freedom and peace is not only admirable but presents great lessons to many… In recent times, his work to restore peace in the Dagbon Kingdom of Ghana after almost two decades of Kingship related conflict has been celebrated by many, both in Ghana and on the international scene,” part of a citation accompanying the award reads.

It adds, “In all, his effort to ensure that Ghana is enjoying peace and stability is enviable and his steps towards averting the urge for undemocratic regime change in West Africa as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, we believe is worth commending considering the prospects.”

The Africa Peace award was received on behalf of the President by his Vice, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at a short event at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Our ‘Ghana free speech crackdown’ documentary ‘robust, impartial piece of journalism’ – BBC tells Elizabeth Ohene
05.05.2022 | Headlines
We’ll continue to pursue programmes, policies that promote peace, security – Bawumia
05.05.2022 | Headlines
Fix the economic mess or say goodbye to power in 2024 – CFF-Ghana
05.05.2022 | Headlines
Should Ghana finds itself at a crossroad, Ghanaians will never need directionless Mahama to show the way — Owusu Bempah
04.05.2022 | Headlines
"For justice sake, we fight on" – Ablakwa reacts after SC throws out application to injunct E-Levy implementation
04.05.2022 | Headlines
‘Don’t go to court based on conjectures’ – Godfred Dame tells Minority over E-levy suit
04.05.2022 | Headlines
Don't hesitate to throw out NPP gov’t at the earliest opportunity – Mahama’s aide to Ghanaians
04.05.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo grabs Africa Peace Award
04.05.2022 | Headlines
‘Keep accurate records of all E-levy deductions’ – Supreme Court to GRA
04.05.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line