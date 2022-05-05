ModernGhana logo
05.05.2022

Fix the economic mess or say goodbye to power in 2024 – CFF-Ghana

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
05.05.2022

The Executive Director of the Community Focus Foundation, Ghana (CFF-Ghana), Richard Kasu has asked government to fix the economic mess if it truly wants to hold on to power at the end of the 2024 general elections.

In a statement, the CFF-Ghana boss notes that although citizens have gone through some difficulties under all regimes, the hardship being witnessed today is as harsh as something else.

He notes that life has become so tough, super difficult, regrettably, to the extent that there's no hope in sight.

According to Richard Kasu, government must as a matter of urgency turn things around if it desires to 'break the eight.'

“Government must stop using COVID-19 to justify the hardship in Ghana; they must fix the economic mess or say goodbye to power in 2024,” part of the statement from the CFF-Ghana Director reads.

He adds, “Under the circumstances, one will expect government to show leadership to right the mess for sustained economic recovery rather than the COVID-19 justification and the blame game.

“As rightly admitted publicly by some leading figures of the NPP including the likes of Nana Akomea that the government is becoming more unpopular, I dare say if NPP blatantly refuse to heed wise counsel by the voices of discern in fixing the economic mess caused by the ruling NPP through wanton corruption and gross mismanagement of the economy, they risk going back into opposition in 2024.”

Read the full statement from Richard Kasu below:

KASU of CFF-GHANA writes:

The excruciating economic hardship in Ghana occasioned by mismanagement by Nana Addo led NPP government must be a concern to all well-meaning Ghanaians.

In fact, one will say the NPP's economic policy direction as contained in the party's 2016 and 2020 manifesto offered some hope hence the electoral victories but, it is troubling to note that our economic woes has sadly worsened under the current regime.

What has happened to the solid economic team Dr. Bawumia used to call it? Does it mean members of the said solid team have all gone to sleep at the expense of the job at stake?

Under the circumstances, one will expect government to show leadership to right the mess for sustained economic recovery rather than the COVID-19 justification and the blame game.

Yes! The fact is disillusioned and hungry Ghanaians cannot help NPP to break the 8.

End.

KASU.

05/05/2022

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
