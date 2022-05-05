W/R: Man who attempted to sell son to fetish priest for money jailed 10 years

Kwabena Ebo, a farmer at Ayisakro, a community near Axim in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region has been jailed for 10 years for attempting to sell his son to a fetish priest for money.

The 38-year-old was arrested last month with the help of the fetish priest popularly known as Nana Tano Kwaw. The priest reported the accused to the Police when he approached him and requested him to use his son for rituals for him to get money.

From the facts of the matter, the fetish priest rejected the request but the man who was bent to make money from his son went home and returned to the shrine of the priest ready to sell his son for an amount of GHS500,000.

Having been arraigned before the Takoradi Circuit Court B, Kwabena Ebo was charged for trading of person contrary to sections 2(1) & (2) of the Human Trafficking Act 694 of 2001.

The accused who showed remorse pleaded guilty to the charge and asked the court to be lenient on him.

The court presided over by Her Lordship Abigail Anima Asare indicated that the accused was guilty of the charges preferred against him and as such, deserves a stiffer punishment to serve as a deterrent to others.

As a result, the court sentenced the accused to 10 years imprisonment.

Reacting to the sentence, the fetish priest says he is satisfied.

“I think it is a good punishment. I saw how remorseful the accused was in the courtroom but nothing could have saved him at that particular moment. He will learn his lessons next time,” Nana Tano Kwaw told Connect FM.