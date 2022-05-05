Bono East Regional Fire Service Command records 142 fire emergencies

A total number of one hundred and forty two fire related emergencies were recorded in 2021, out of this 71 domestic fires were recorded, while six industrial and 30 commercial fires were also recorded.

The Region again recorded four institutional and 17 vehicular accidents. 12 people sustained various degrees of injuries while two deaths were also recorded.

The total number of accidents recorded in 2021 were 35 with 170 people sustaining various degrees of injuries and 20 deaths.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) Mr George Anim-Frimpong Bono East Regional Fire Commander disclosed this during the international fire fighters day in Techiman, the regional capital to remember the falling heroes.

Mr Anim-Frimpong stated that the Day is set aside to remember fire fighters such as Saint Florian, the first fire commander during the Roman Era who died on 4th of May in line of duty.

The Day was under the theme: “Valuing the collective Sacrifice of the Fire Fighter.”

Mr Anim-Frimpong noted that statistics from the first quarter of 2022 revealed that 57 fire related cases with 37 domestic fires were recorded, 4 industrial, 7 commercial, 5 institutional and 4 vehicular accidents were also recorded within the year, two people sustained fire related injuries.

Mr Anim- Frimpong mentioned that the role of the fire fighter in today’s society is one of the dedicated, commitment and sacrifice. “No matter which country we reside or work , no matter what country we come from, no matter what uniform we wear or what language we speak, in the fire services, we fight the common enemy," he stressed.

He underscored the need for fire fighters to behave professional as they were the most courageous and fearless people who dedicate their lives for the protection of other lives and property.

“They are tasked with running towards the dengers instead of away from it to rescue people from burning buildings and vehicles as well as fighting fires”, he added.

Mr Anim-Frimpong urged the personel of the service to work hard selflessly in order to achieve their aim as mandated by law.

Mr Kwesi Adu Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister noted that personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service are not only prompt and highly skilled in providing assistance to fire and rescue emergencies but also play a leading role in ensuring public safety by educating schools, market women and other institutions on the ways to prevent fire and safety hazards.

Mr Gyan explained that the responsibilities of a fire fighter often entails considerable personal risk and sacrifice in addition to enduring long and unpredictable hours whilst discharging duties. "This burden is shared in worry and waiting by their love ones who must cope with the situation indeed the need to commend fire fighters in their line of duty is paramount."

He expressed worry over lost of lives of both personnel and the citizenry in fire. He noted that government would continue to improve the service conditions to motivate more fire fighters do their best to protect lives and properties.

The Minister later laid a Plaque on behalf of the state and the fallen heroes.